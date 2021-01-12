Madonna sets personal record as she visits 5 countries in 3 weeks' time amid COVID travel bans

Madonna is 'livin' the life' even amid the pandemic as the songstress reportedly jet set to visit five countries in just three weeks’ time clocking up a massive 11,707 air miles, despite Covid travel bans.

The pop star flew from Los Angeles to London, then to Malawi and Kenya in East Africa as part of her winter trip. She was accompanied by her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams who is 26 years old. The couple shares a massive gap as Madonna is 62.

Madonna was also joined on her trip by her five children.

It is believed the singer's personal photographer, Ricardo Gomes, was also flown out to capture the holiday.

Reaching Malawi, Madonna and team met with President Lazarus Chakwera, then locals and visited a hospital which she founded. They flew to Kenya to go on a safari. Confirming the same, Madonna shared a video of herself and the boyfriend with the Pokot tribe of western Kenya.

Check out snaps here: