'Love Aaj Kal' first poster: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan's pairing looks refreshing

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan revealed the first look of their upcoming film 'Love Aaj Kal' on social media on Thursday morning. The highly anticipated film is said to be a sequel of Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer film (by the same name) that came out in 2009.



Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the trailer of the film is set to be out on Friday and will be releasing in theatres on February 14.



"Meet Veer and Zoe Come get wound up in our whirlwind wonderland #LoveAajKal Trailer out tomorrow‼" Sara captioned the image.

The crew shot extensively in Delhi and Himachal Pradesh- photos of the shoot went viral on social media last year. There were also reports that Kartik and Sara also started dating while working on this film- a fact that was never confirmed by the two actors.



The film has been produced by Maddock Films and will have Pritam's music