'Lokkhi Chhele' joins the race at the Cardiff International Film Festival

After a grand premiere at the South African International Film Festival, Windows Productions' Lokkhi Chhele (An Angel’s Kiss), directed by National Award winning filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly, adds another feather to their cap as the film runs the race as the official selection in Feature Film at the Cardiff International Film Festival.

Starring Ujaan Ganguly, son of Kaushik and Churni Ganguly, 'Lokkhi Chhele' is produced by Windows Productions and presented by director duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee. The film is generating international buzz even before the Indian release.

The critically acclaimed film will be competing with some of the best feature films from around the world like Uzak Ulke (Faraway Land), Vasy's Odyssey, Boarders, Blue Frontier, The Huntress - Rune of the Dead, I Believe in One Only Father, Laura's Hereafter, Save the Cinema, UP UP & UP, and La Vita Dentro.

The Cardiff International Film Festival is a prestigious international event, which is supported by the Welsh Assembly and Cardiff Council. In 2019, Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was conferred with the prestigious Golden Dragon at the festival.

Talking about the selection, the director Kaushik Ganguly said, “Eleven cinemas from all around the World were selected for the award, among which Lokkhi Chele is the only Indian film. This is a big achievement for us, whether it wins the award in the end or not is a different thing. However, this achievement is an overwhelming one as the movie holds a high level of relevance in the current scenario of the society where religious superstitions are engulfing the virtues of humanity. I believe in a time like this conveying the social message through art is necessary which this movie has done successfully. After reaching the world with the message, we are eagerly waiting for the movie theatres to reopen properly so that we can reach the hearts of our people very soon. This is indeed a very proud moment for not only the Bengali film industry but also the Indian film industry as a whole”.

Lead actor Ujaan Ganguly said, “We have been very fortunate and lucky with this film because from 2019 to 2021, every year we have received international recognition from multiple film festivals from all over the world. Starting from America to Europe to the UK, and South Africa as well. And it is so heart-warming and fulfilling to know that filmmakers, curators, and artists from different parts of the world are finding th is film relevant. It has been such a long time since this film has been shot and the fact that the audience has not been able to see it and we have also not been able to experience what it is like to interact with the audience once they watch the film, which I do believe is quite a relevant film socially rather on a very important humanitarian ground".

The producer duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee both are overwhelmed and are waiting to release the movie.

Revolving around the important subjects like superstitions, social beliefs and struggle of humanity, Lokkhi Chhele is a simple yet strong film. Put together by the magicians of unconventional stories- Kaushik Ganguly and Windows Productions, the film is a story of a young doctor fighting the dark side of blind religious belief and it's stubbornness to abolish inhuman practice. The story presents a beautiful amalgamation of human emotions and mindset.

The film is likely to hit the theatres in 2022.