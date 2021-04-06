'Loki' trailer opens the pandora box of questions left unanswered post 'Avengers Endgame'

The recently released 'Loki' trailer may have the answer to lingering questions in fans' mind post the events of 'Avengers: Endgame', or at least it might touch upon the big one related to the God of mischief.



Disney’s Loki continues the Marvel TV run of resurrection. The last time, chronologically, we saw the step-brother of Thor was during the opening act of Avengers: Infinity War. Thor had decided to take the people of Asgard to Earth aboard a space Noah’s Arc when Thanos intercepted the aircraft, overpowered Thor and Hulk, took the Space Stone, and then choked out Loki after Loki tries to trick him. And then Loki apparently died.



Fans expected to see him return when the Avengers assembled but alas, since he was apparently killed by Thanos himself and not turned into dust with the blip, his resurrection was as impossible as that of Vision.







However, keeping Hiddleston and Loki's popularity in mind, Disney found a way to keep him in MCU. Just like Vision, they’re playing with timelines.

Loki will release its first episode on Disney + on June 11. The series will run for six weeks with each episode around an hour.

The Loki trailer opened with the events of Avengers: Endgame, when the undusted Avengers travel back in time to retrieve the Infinity Stones—so, technically the trailer opened with the events of the first Avengers (2012) when the later Avengers infiltrate that timeline.



As that Back to the Future-esque scene Endgame scene depicted, though, Loki ended up holding the Tesseract (complete with the Space Stone inside), which he then used to escape to some other world.

That other world contains the Time Variance Authority (TVA), a timeline-managing organization you’ll recognize in just about every time-travel story (perhaps the most recent example being Umbrella Academy). In the most recent trailer, Loki calls them the"Timekeepers."

Thus, 2012 Loki has apparently escaped the original Avengers timeline, where, during the Battle of New York in the first Avengers film, he is defeated and returns to Asgard.



Basically, this never happened, because in Avengers: Endgame, Loki’s picking up the Tesseract was never“corrected”—the Avengers just went further back in time to find the Tesseract. But that Tesseract still managed to get picked up by Loki during the Battle of New York, so the question still lingers: where did Loki go and how can that possibly be consistent with the remaining events of the Avengers timeline?

The newest Loki trailer suggests that Loki will be working for the TVA as the"variant"—likely some aberration incarnate. He appears to be tasked with keeping the timeline (of at least one universe) in order.

The TVA keeps records of everyone—even gods—including all their words and activities. How exactly they do this and what role all this surveillance played or didn't play in literally anything that has ever happened in a Marvel movie, we don't yet know.

For all the timeline shenanigans, however, Feige isn’t classifying Loki as a time travel series. During a Disney presentation in December, Feige said, “As with our other shows coming to Disney+, we wanted to try something a little different, explore a new genre for us at Marvel Studios. So we’ve put Loki at the centre of his own crime thriller.”

So technically, Loki never died and Thor still has one family member left. How this all pans out and if Loki will ever make an appearance in the planned Marvel Multiverse remains to be seen. What is confirmed is a lot of fun, action, Loki's patent dry wit and lots of deception and we are here for it!