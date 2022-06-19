‘Little Mix’ singer Perrie Edwards & Alex Oxlade Chamberlain are engaged; see beach proposal pics

The ‘Little Mix’ singer Perrie Edwards is now engaged to footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Sharing the news of the engagement on June 18, both the stars posted a string of photographs of the romantic beach proposal along with the first look at her engagement ring on Instagram.

Sharing a few beautiful sunset pictures from their special moment, Edwards captioned her post: "Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said... YES!". She also tagged Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the post.

Check out her post:-

Edwards' Little Mix bandmates, LeighAnne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall were among the first to comment with love and congratulatory messages on the musician’s post. Thirlwall commented with happy emojis, while Pinnock said, "Best news! So happy for you both."

Billboard reports that the new trio’s latest release was ‘Between Us,' a stacked greatest-hits project that dropped in November. In December, the team said that they had plans to take a break after their spring tour and said they would be back. They are here to stay, they asserted.

The news of Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain’s engagement comes after the couple welcomed a first baby named Axel, who was born on August 21, 2021.

The singer announced the arrival on Instagram with a monochrome photo of the baby’s hand, ear, and foot. At the time, she wrote, "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21."

Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain began dating in 2016 and made their relationship public a year later. While previously Edwards was engaged to Zayn Malik.

