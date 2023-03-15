Lindsay Lohan expecting first baby with husband

Lindsay Lohan is pregnant with her husband Bader Shammas. Announcing the pregnancy on Instagram, Lindsay wrote, “We are blessed and excited.” The image is of a baby onesie with the words “coming soon” written on it. The star’s representative revealed that Lindsay is “looking forward to this next chapter.”

Lindsay Lohan had kept her wedding low-key. Last year, she announced she got married to Bader in an intimate wedding. Having dated for three years, Lindsay and Bader decided to take the next step and get married. They got engaged last November.

At the time, Lindsay posted a selfie of the couple and wrote, “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband.”

She continued, “My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day.”

On the work front, Lindsay Lohan will return to the screen with Netflix's romantic comedy Falling For Christmas. The film also stars Chord Overstreet. The actress currently has a three-picture movie deal with Netflix with the Irish Wish slated as the second film.

“I am having a wonderful time working with Netflix and am discussing the next steps! I would love to dive deeper and play a character who’s on a journey [of] self-discovery,” Lohan said about her collaboration with the OTT giant.

