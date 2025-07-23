/Ratan Thiyam, Manipuri theatre stalwart, passes away aged 77

Renowned theatre personality Ratan Thiyam died on Wednesday. The Manipuri theatre veteran was 77 at a hospital in Imphal in the early hours of June 23. "Thiyam died at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences at around 1.30 am on Wednesday after a prolonged illness," a Manipur state government official stated.

Who was Ratan Thiyam?

A recipient of Padma Shri in 1989, Thiyam was known for blending traditional Manipuri art forms with contemporary craft, innovation and poetic narratives. Founder of the Imphal-based Chorus Repertory Theatre, Thiyam also briefly served as the director of the New Delhi-based National School of Drama from 1987 to 1988.

Manipur Government expresses sorrow

The Manipur government also expressed grief over the death of Ratan Thiyam.



"With profound grief and deep sorrow, we mourn the passing of Padma Shri recipient and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee - Ratan Thiyam, a towering figure in Indian theatre and a cultural icon of Manipur," the government said in a statement.

"We join the artistic fraternity and the nation in remembering his extraordinary legacy. Heartfelt condolences to his family, disciples and admirers around the world," it said.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh also expressed his grief over the death of Thiyam, and said his work carried the soul of Manipur.

Singh, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, "It is with deep sorrow that I express my heartfelt condolences on the passing of Ratan Thiyam, a true luminary of Indian theatre and an esteemed son of Manipur."

The former CM also praised his dedication for work and said, “His unwavering dedication to his craft, his vision, and his love for Manipuri culture enriched not only the world of theatre but also our very identity. His work carried the soul of Manipur, echoing its stories, its struggles, and its beauty.”

Tributes pour in



The news of Thiam's demise was mourned by many. Sahitya Academy- India's premiere cultural and literary institution shared a warm post on X. "Sad to know that a very distinguished playwright, director, writer, scholar, leading personality of "Theatre of Roots" and founder of Chorus Repertory Theatre, Sri Ratan Thiyam has passed away. He was one of the few directors who popularized ancient Indian traditions & touched millions of hearts through his works. His plays have been staged as well as adapted across the world. He will be missed in the Indian performance and literary circles. "

Politician Jairam Ramesh wrote a warm tribute and recalled his meeting Thiam in 2021. "One of India's greatest cultural figures, Ratan Thiyam, has just passed away in Imphal.

Primarily a theatre personality, he also made major contributions in painting, music, and as a playwright. He was rooted in the rich cultures of his beloved Manipur but earned a name for himself both nationally and internationally. A man of strong political convictions, he was anchored in the finest of liberal, pluralistic, and secular Indian traditions. He was bold and fearless till the very end, agonising over the fate that had befallen his lovely state.