Popular YouTuber-actress Prajakta Koli has created history. Koli is the only Indian to have featured in the 100 most influential digital voices in the inaugural 2025 TIME100 Creators List. The honour makes Koli the first and only Indian-born creator to feature in the list.



Apart from Koli, the list also features digital content creators from across the world, including Jimmy Donaldson (Mr. Beast), Khabane Lame, Kai Cenat, and Mel Robbins, to name a few



Prajakta Koli's Career

Prajakta Koli started her journey on YouTube in 2015 with comedy sketches rooted in everyday Indian life. She soon gained popularity and recognition for her comedy videos. Today, she has over 7 million YouTube subscribers and 8 million Instagram followers.



The success on YouTube as a content creator also paved way for her acting career and she has featured in multiple Bollywood films like JugJugg Jeeyo and the popular Netflix show Mismatched.



Earlier this year, she added a new feather to her cap with the release of her debut novel, Too Good To Be True, showcasing her versatility as a storyteller.



Prajakta Koli is also an advocate for social change and has worked with prestigious organisations like the International Olympic Committee, UN, Gates Foundation, World Economic Forum, and COP Summit.



Koli has also featured in Forbes India 30 Under 30 alumni and GQ India's Most Influential Young Indians list 2025 as well.

Prajakta Koli Shares Excitement After Receiving The Honour