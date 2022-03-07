Zee Theatre presents inspiring tales led by extraordinary women ahead of Women's Day

International Women’s day has brought the spotlight on women, their achievements, and the obstacles that are faced as they create a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. With an intent to celebrate women, Zee Theatre brings us stories led by women who exemplify feminine grit and grace as they defy circumstances to rewrite their destinies.

These determined protagonists demonstrate true feminine power as they go to unimaginable lengths to protect what is precious to them. Here is an overview of these special Women's Day offerings.

Saku Bai:

'Saku Bai' is the story of a common and yet uncommon woman. It tells the tale of all those women who play an indispensable part in our lives and whom we ubiquitously address as 'bai’. Saku Bai is a woman who puts on a brave face despite every trouble that comes her way. She finds her solace in managing her mistress' household efficiently and in narrating the story of her life to the audience in front of her. As we hear her narration, we come to understand the true meaning of courage and resilience.

Directed by Suman Mukhopadhyay and staged by Nadira Zaheer Babbar, this fierce teleplay stars Sarita Joshi in the lead.

Agnipankh:

'Agnipankh' is a historical drama set in newly independent India when the winds of change were sweeping across the country. The play revisits the oppressive feudalistic zamindari system and introduces us to the formidably strong protagonist Durgeshwari or ‘Baisaab’ as she is reverently called. As the story progresses, we realise how many challenges she is willing to take on to preserve her position both in the family and in society at large.

Is she just a power-hungry zamindar or a woman who must fight like a mother and a wife to protect a way of life that is at risk amid fast-changing social mores?

Directed and staged by Ganesh Yadav, this women-led drama stars Mita Vashisht, Dinkar Gawande, Gulki Joshi, Prabhat Sharma, Satyajeet Dubey, Satyajit Sharma, Sheetal Singh, and Somesh Agarwal.