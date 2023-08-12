World Organ Donation Day 2023: Doctor reveals myths and facts about organ donation

Organ donation can come from a brain-dead person as a gift of life. This is the type of donation that happens in most of the Western world. In India and many Asian countries, this form of donation is less than 0.5 per million people. This has resulted in a family member or friend donating a part of their liver to save a loved one's life. This is referred to as a live donation. This donation process results in a highly effective treatment for patients experiencing organ failure, a medical procedure known as organ transplantation.

Unfortunately, the demand for organs for transplantation far outweighs the available supply worldwide. This is due in part to a lack of awareness and accurate information among the public, leading to various misconceptions that discourage people from donating organs.

To explore and debunk some myths and help readers better understand organ donation, WION spoke to Dr Dinesh Balakrishnan, Clinical Professor, GI Surgery, Centre for Organ Transplantation, Amrita Hospital, Kochi, on World Organ Donation Day. Here's what he shared!

Myth: Brain-dead people can come back to life with life support.

Fact: Brain death is a condition resulting in irreversible loss of brain function. Although life support machines can maintain breathing and heart rate, brain death means the brain cells have died and the vital functions they control are permanently lost. Organs like the heart, lungs, liver, pancreas, and kidneys can be sustained for a short time with artificial support. The warmth and appearance of life on the life support machine can give families false hope. It's important for families to understand brain death and consider donating organs to those in need.

Myth: Organ donation causes disfigurement.

Fact: Organ donation doesn't disfigure the body visibly. Surgical incisions are made, but they are not easily noticeable. After the organs are removed, the donor's body is closed up by surgeons, and it's hard to tell that organs have been donated just by looking at the body.

Myth: An organ transplant is a complete cure; no more treatment is needed.

Fact: Receiving an organ transplant requires lifelong management. Transplant recipients need to take immunosuppressant medications to prevent organ rejection. These medications can have side effects, and recipients need regular check-ups and tests to ensure that the transplanted organs function properly.

Myth: Only young and healthy people can donate organs.

Fact: Age isn't the sole criterion for organ donation. The decision to use organs is based on their health, not age. Medical professionals determine the suitability of organs for transplantation at the time of donation.

Myth: I'm not in the best of health; nobody wants my organs.

Fact: Most medical conditions don't automatically disqualify someone from organ donation. While some organs might not be suitable, others could still be viable. The healthcare team makes the decision about whether organs and tissues can be transplanted based on medical assessments.

Myth: Only deceased individuals can donate organs.

Fact: Living donors play a vital role in organ transplantation, especially for kidneys. Living organ donation has become more popular because people realise the significant impact they can make by helping others in need.

By dispelling these myths, the medical expert hopes to increase awareness and understanding of organ donation. It's a selfless act that can save lives and offer a second chance to those facing organ failure.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE