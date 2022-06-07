World Food Safety Day 2022: Tips to ensure food safety, avoid foodborne risks

The posh conversations around "safer food for better health" that started off in the West have now reached the farthest ends of the planet. And, ever since United Nations General Assembly launched the campaign, World Food Safety Day in 2018, many have considered adopting a holistic approach to the food system to prevent foodborne diseases and for improved health in the long run.

Have you ever considered changing your eating habits to feel fitter and healthier? If not, you can start today!

June 7 marks World Food Safety Day every year. On this day, make note of some expert advice to ensure food safety and avoid foodborne illnesses.

Wash, wash, wash!

Before cooking or eating food, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds to avoid carrying germs and bacteria to the kitchen. Also, ensure that you wash every utensil properly before using them.

Well done, please...

Cook your food thoroughly, especially meats, to kill any harmful bacteria that may be present in it. Eating partially cooked food may cause food poisoning.

Marinate in the fridge

While marinating tofu, chicken, or any other food item, make sure that you place the container or bowl in the fridge. If you will leave it open on a counter, it may get contaminated.

Raw & cooked foods go separate

Don't keep cooked food anywhere near raw food, especially raw meat, poultry, or seafood.

Also read: Doctor reveals why you shouldn’t drink alcohol in morning

In short, follow the CSCC rule, i.e. Clean, Separate, Cook, and Chill.

First, clean your hands and surfaces properly. Then avoid cross-contamination by separating raw from cooked food.

Next, cook food at the right temperature to kill germs that can make you sick. And lastly, refrigerate perishable food within 2 hours of cooking and don't leave them at room temperature on a counter.

Also read: World Environment Day 2022: Tips to go green and adopt a sustainable lifestyle