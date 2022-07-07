World Chocolate Day 2022: History, Wishes & Quotes and health benefits

World Chocolate day is celebrated on July 7th each year, so that the entire world can cherish the love that they have for chocolates and even learn more about chocolates. Everyone is a chocolate lover deep inside, though some have to stop eating the goodies due to health or some other issues. But that doesn't stop them from drooling over the flavours of chocolates. People showcase their love for chocolates every day, but on this day they get an added opportunity to enjoy their favourite treats. Every chocolate fan in the world is quite eager for today and even though everyone has their favourite chocolate brand and flavour, this day is for all!

History & Significance of Chocolate Day

The first World Chocolate Day was celebrated in 2009. Though there are different theories about its history, the one that is widely accepted is that chocolate was introduced in 1550 in Europe, and World Chocolate Day celebrates its anniversary. The cacao tree, from which chocolates are made started to grow around about a thousand years ago. The first chocolate company was set up in America and was called Baker's Chocolate. After this many other companies like Cadbury, Nestle, etc also opened up. The day is celebrated to make people aware of the benefits as well as harms of chocolates. It also aims to make people aware of the process of making and manufacturing chocolates.

Share quotes, wishes, images, and messages with your friends and family

On the occasion of World Chocolate Day, I wish that you are showered with an unlimited supply of chocolates by your friends and family to make it a happier life for you.

This Chocolate Day spread happiness with the greatest gift you can ever give.



A little bit of sweetness can drown out a whole lot of bitterness!

“Chocolate says "I'm sorry" so much better than words.” ― Rachel Vincent

Smile and eats lots of chocolate to make this chocolate day truly special and blessed

Benefits of eating chocolates

Though eating chocolate may have some disadvantages, but, it has many advantages too. Especially dark chocolates, which are very good for your health as it contains powerful antioxidants. If you have a balanced relationship with chocolate, you will also add up to your health while drooling over the delicious flavours. But anything in excess is bad for you, and so are chocolates. Let's know about some of the benefits of chocolate for your health.

1. Reduces stress- Reports have claimed that people who eat chocolates, especially dark chocolates feel less stressed than the ones who didn't eat them.

2. Improves heart health- The antioxidants present in dark chocolate help in lowering blood pressure and increasing blood circulation in the heart.

3. Improves functions in the brain- Flavonols present in chocolate improve reaction time and also help in having a stronger memory.

4. Protects skin from dehydration- The antioxidants also help you stay protected from the sun, adding up to your sunscreen. It increases skin hydration and density by improving blood circulation in the skin.

5. It helps ease menstrual cramps- Yes! Dark chocolate may help to ease menstrual cramps as it has a high magnesium content.

6. Boosts energy levels- Chocolates are rich in theobromine and caffeine, that help in boosting energy levels. Though it is not as high as coffee, still it will make you feel a bit more energetic than usual.

There are different varieties, flavours and brands of chocolates nowadays, be it milk, dark or white, each has its own fan base. Some are mixed with flavours like oranges, and coconut, others even contain rose. The variety is increasing day by day. And what could be better than something so delicious having health benefits too! Just remember to eat chocolates in balanced amounts and enjoy the flavours.