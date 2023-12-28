Why is honey a must-have for you this winter?

- by Yusuf Galabhaiwala

For centuries, honey has been cherished not only for its sweet taste but also for its medicinal properties. Rooted in ancient remedies and described in Ayurveda as 'Madhu', honey has stood the test of time as a versatile elixir.



Ayurveda categorizes individuals into different constitutional types or doshas, namely 'Vata', 'Pitta', and 'Kapha'. Honey is considered unique in its ability to balance all three doshas when used appropriately. It is believed to harmonize the body's energies and promote overall well-being.



As winter envelops us in its chilly embrace, let's explore how this golden nectar, as celebrated in ancient traditions, becomes our ally in staying healthy and warm during the cold season.

1. Immunity Boost:



Winter often brings a parade of sniffles and sneezes. Honey has antioxidant, antibacterial, and antimicrobial properties that can fight the virus and help treat the symptoms.



A spoonful a day can keep the winter blues away by supporting our body's natural defences.

2. Sore throat & cough:



In the frost and chilly air, our throats may feel scratchy and irritated. Enter honey, the time-tested remedy for sore throats. Honey helps in decreasing the inflammation & irritation in the throat. Another study also found that honey may also reduce mucus secretion, hence helping in wet & dry cough.



Mixed in warm water or herbal teas, it brings relief and a touch of sweetness to comfort winter-weary throats.

3. Natural Energy:



Winter's chill sometimes brings a dip in energy levels, hence making us feel lazy and lethargic.



Instead of going for foods that are filled with sugar why not prefer honey which is a natural source of energy?



A drizzle on your morning toast or a light stir into your tea can provide a gentle and sustained boost to power you through the day.

4. Dry Skin Relief:



Cold winds can leave our skin parched. When applied to the skin, it draws moisture from the air and binds it to the skin, keeping it hydrated. The sticky texture of honey creates a protective barrier on the skin, preventing moisture loss. This helps to lock in hydration and keep the skin supple.



Antioxidants in honey also combat free radicals that contribute to dry and aging skin.

How to Use Honey for Dry Skin:

- Honey and Aloe Vera:



Mix honey with aloe vera gel for added soothing and moisturizing benefits. Apply the mixture to the skin and rinse off after 15-20 minutes.

- Honey and Yogurt:



Combine honey with plain yogurt for a hydrating mask. Yogurt adds an extra dose of moisture and helps in exfoliation. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing.

When using honey for skin care, choosing raw honey for maximum benefits is essential. Always perform a patch test to ensure you don't have any allergic reactions, and consult with a dermatologist if you have specific skin concerns.

5. Sleep Aid:

As the nights grow longer, quality sleep becomes even more precious. A warm glass of milk with honey before bedtime is a timeless ritual to promote a restful night's sleep.

So incorporate this golden nectar into your daily rituals – whether it's a spoonful in the morning, a soothing cup of honey-infused tea, or a comforting honey mask for your skin & stay away from winter blues!