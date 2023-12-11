Why is Christmas celebrated? It's history, origin and some fun facts

As the festive season approaches, traditions come to life, transforming homes into havens of joy and warmth. Ever wondered about the stories behind these cherished customs that make Christmas truly special? Let's unravel the origins of the most beloved Christmas traditions, from the inception of the holiday to the creation of Santa Claus and the history of the Christmas tree.

Beginnings of Christmas

Christmas, as we know it, has roots that stretch far beyond the Christian celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. Long before the advent of Christianity, communities gathered during the darkest days of winter for feasting and revelry. Early Europeans, facing the harsh winter months, slaughtered cattle to sustain themselves, indulging in fresh meat and fermented beverages.

The Christian festival of Christmas, however, did not emerge until the fourth century. Pope Julius I, choosing December 25th for the celebration, did not base this decision on Jesus's actual birthdate – a detail not specified in the Bible. Instead, the midwinter date aligned with existing winter festivals, increasing the likelihood of widespread adoption.

Birth of Santa Claus

While Coca-Cola's illustrator Haddon Sundblom solidified the modern image of Santa, its origins trace back to the Netherlands, where St. Nicholas, known as 'Sinterklass,' is celebrated on December 6th. Dutch families commemorate the occasion by leaving shoes out overnight, hoping for sweet treats and gifts by morning.

St. Nicholas was a 4th-century Greek bishop who was known for his generosity. The legend of St. Nicholas predates the modern depiction by centuries, with the Catholic Church later declaring him the patron saint of children.

Christmas Tree Tradition

The tradition of decorating trees within homes, commonly associated with Christmas, originated predominantly in Germany until the late 1700s. Martin Luther, leader of the Protestant Reformation, is credited with adding candles to tree branches to recreate the night sky indoors. Prince Albert, Queen Victoria's consort, introduced the Christmas tree to England in 1840, solidifying its place in festive celebrations.

Carols and Vocal Traditions

Vocal traditions during midwinter, predating Christianity, involved singing, dancing, and feasting to lift spirits during the cold months. Early carols were often sung in a circle, accompanied by dance, though many have faded into obscurity.

Festive Facts

Taking down decorations on Twelfth Night is a modern superstition; historically, they were kept up until Candlemas Eve on February 1st.

The first commercial Christmas card was commissioned in 1843 by Sir Henry Cole in London.

"Jingle Bells," one of the most recognizable Christmas songs, was not originally written as a Christmas tune. It was composed in 1857 by James Lord Pierpont and intended for Thanksgiving celebrations.