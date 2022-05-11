What is 'cerebral aneurysm' that Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly suffers from?

Eyeing a historic third term, Chinese President Xi Jinping nowadays seems to be tormented by criticism of zero-Covid policy, strain being faced by economy, 'cerebral aneurysm' and others. Yes, you read it right, 'cerebral aneurysm' too as he seems to be suffering from it for some time, as per media reports. At the end of 2021, Jinping had to be hospitalised as well. But, what is 'cerebral aneurysm'?

Cerebral Aneurysm

A cerebral or intracranial aneurysm is a condition where a blood vessel in the brain weakens, leading to ballooning and getting filled with blood.

Also Read | Mental health matters: What is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)?

This usually occurs between the base of the skull and the underside of the brain. It can result in life-threatening bleeding if the aneurysm leaks or ruptures, as per experts.

Although unruptured aneurysms have no symptoms, ruptured ones can lead to sudden and severe headaches, experts added.

Watch | China covid-19 crisis: Authorities isolate entire buildings over few covid-19 cases

Instead of going for surgery, the president seems to have been preferred traditional Chinese medicines for treatment, reports said.

As Xi has been avoiding meeting foreign leaders after Covid outbreak, there have been numerous speculations regarding his health.

In March 2019, Xi's gait was observed to be unusual and there was a noticeable limp during his visit to Italy.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)