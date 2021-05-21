Watch: 12-year-old Gaza rapper sings emotionally on Palestine's plight

As conflict broke between Israel and Palestine nearly a week ago with loss of hundreds of lives in Palestine, a 12-year-old boy who raps, struck a chord with his fans on the internet, over an emotional song.

With airstrikes from both sides, past week has been quite troublesome, especially with news of kids becoming homeless and losing parents. Amid this violence, Abdel Rahman al-Shantti can be seen rapping. He raps as a dilapidated building in the background stands as a reminder of what was before the conflict broke.

The 12-year-old boy goes by the name of MC Abdul and he sings, “Palestine’s been occupied for decades, but a home for centuries. This land has for generations been all my family’s memories. Looking at my baby sister, is this something she deserves? Growing up in a world where she is not treated the same. Denied the right to live free because of where she came."

The video has 2.4 million views already and has been shared by international artists such as actor Tyrese Gibson and Grammy-winning music producer DJ Khaled. Sharing the video, Khaled said in his caption, “Bless up the young world @mca.rap. Praying for Love and peace to the world and Unity! Praying for love and peace 🇵🇸 and the whole world everyone love and peace. LOVE IS THE ANSWER."

Watch the song here:

Abdel first came under the spotlight last year through one of his rap videos that became viral.