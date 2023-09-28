Victoria's Secret Fashion Show to return after five years with a unique documentary film

This is the year when the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will be back like a banger that it usually is. The only catch however is that it will be in the form of a documentary-style video. The documentary film will stream on Amazon Prime Video and will premiere on September 26.

Like previous times, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will feature who’s-who of the fashion world. Over the course of 20 years, this fashion show has been celebrated as an annual cultural phenomenon with supermodels walking in stunning lingerie with angel wings. Also, the shows usually get on board the best of singers on whose beats the supermodels strut. Over a period of time, these singers have ranged from Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga to Jay-Z, Kanye West, Justin Timberlake, The Weeknd and others.

VS Fashion Show to make a comeback

In 2023, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will return to air after having taken a break for five years. This was a result of declining viewership and a lot of ideological issues. There was one on its ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and comments made by a former executive about trans models.

Meanwhile, the new Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show film contains four collections from independent designer artists situated in Lagos, Bogotá, London, and Tokyo. Each presentation, which is held in an opulent Barcelona villa, is hosted by Gigi Hadid. Runway models Candice Swanepoel, Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Hailey Bieber, Lila Moss, Naomi Campbell, Emily Ratajkowski, Julia Fox and Paloma Elsesser wore the creations, which included unique vintage styles from VS.

The full-length film will be available in more than 50 countries.

