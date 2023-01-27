True blue fashion icon! Netizens go gaga over Doja Cat's drag king-esque look for Paris Fashion Week

American singer-rapper Doja Cat's Paris Fashion Week looks deserve premium spots in the history of avant-garde fashion. The 27-year-old never leaves a stone unturned when it comes to curating unforgettable, campy looks and she always manages to bring something new to the world of beauty and showbiz.

And, you have to give her some credit for always thinking out of the box. Just when you think she has worn her most shocking style yet, she manages to one-up herself in the most jaw-droppingly stunning way. Her latest appearance at Viktor & Rolf's show during Paris Fashion Week proves just that!

After sending her fans and the fashion world into a frenzy for her bold red look at the Schiaparelli show, the diva is grabbing attention for her androgynous look, which featured a moustache, goatee, and unusual eyebrows, all made of faux eyelashes.

At the couture show this Wednesday, the 27-year-old artist, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, arrived in a long brown coat, matching trousers, green and white striped shirt, and blue-tinted sunglasses. But it was her faux eyelashes and how they were placed that caught everyone's attention.

With her re-imagined pinstripe suit, she flaunted a comical-looking beard and moustache, which also triggered a meme-fest online.

Check out Doja Cat's viral photos below!

Netizens had the best reaction to Cat's drag king-esque look. One user wrote, "It’s camp!! Doja is committed to a look and will wear it with conviction for sure. (sic)" Another commented, "Doja is a mix of Gaga & Rihanna of this new generation of artists. She’s the only one who gives it and is dedicated to each moment! She’s THEATREEEE!!!!!!! (sic)" And, one fan said, "I love this iconic person called Doja!! Always giving main character vibes. (sic)"

When asked about her look at the show, Doja explained to Nylon, "A few days ago, I did Schiaparelli, and people were saying that I didn't have lashes and that they were disappointed that I didn't have on lashes yet I worked with one of the greatest makeup artists of all time, Pat McGrath, and so today I gave them lashes. So I hope they're happy. I just want to make people happy so."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE