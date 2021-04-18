Travis Barker gives extravagant birthday gift to his lady love Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's love is all in the flowers.



Ahead of Kourtney's 42nd birthday on April 18, the reality star got a sweet surprise from her current love Travis. The star took to her Instagram Story to show off the lavish flowers she received from the 45-year-old drummer.



In the clip, Kardashian sister shows the enormous and extravagant arrangement of white tulip flower displayed on the lavish floor in her house entrance kept underneath a hanging installation of more white flowers.



Kourtney told the world that the pleasing installation was from her boyfriend by tagging Travis in the story along with a black heart. Travis also re-posted the video on his story.

Kourtney sister Kim Kardashian too shared the clip by saying she has never seen anything beautiful like this before. The couple started dating in late 2020 and made their relationship on an Instagram official in February, just after Valentine's Day.



As per the source, "He is a great boyfriend and really treats her well,". Adding further, "He showers her with gifts and compliments. She's enjoying it. It's very easy to date him because they have known each other for so long. He was always into her and it finally happened." a source close to Kourtney told E! News in March. And recently Travis got Kourtney's name tattooed on his chest.