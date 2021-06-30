Transgender woman creates history as she wins Miss Nevada USA beauty pageant

What a befitting celebration of the pride month! On Sunday, Kataluna Enriquez created history as she became the first transgender woman to win at Miss Nevada USA. Her winning is a first in the history of the beauty pageant and a monumental step for the LGBTQIA community.



Enriquez was adjudged as the winner among 21 other contestants at an event that took place in Las Vegas. She will also be the first openly transgender woman to compete for the title of Miss USA.



"Congratulations to our new Miss Nevada USA @mskataluna History made!" Miss Nevada USA wrote on their Instagram page alongside a photo of Enriquez in a shimmering sequin rainbow dress with her new crown and sash.



The beauty queen had earlier revealed that she had herself made her outfit and honoured the LGBTQIA community.

"In honor of pride month, and all of those who don't get a chance to spread their colors," she wrote of the flowing dress, adding five heart emojis representing the pride colors.



Enriquez is clearly a survivor. Her bio on the Miss Silver State USA Instagram account states that she "fought multiple challenges in her life" and she now "uses her life experiences" for her platform #BEVISIBLE, which is a "campaign to combat hate through vulnerability."



"As a survivor of physical and sexual abuse and a proud Transwoman of color, she aims to break barriers and represent those who aren't always represented and continues to support numerous non-profit organizations and LGBTQ+ youth," her bio further states.



Enriquez will compete for Miss USA pageant later in November this year.