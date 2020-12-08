Tips to keep your skin healthy during harsh winter season



It's the season of cold and cold waves. Winter is harsh on our skin — harsh winds, indoor heating, cold rain — and there's nothing worse than being constantly dry, flaky and uncomfortable.

So here's an easy guide to getting your best, most hydrated, and healthy shin, to endure the winters and still be its glowing self.

Cleanse your skin

Clean your skin with a cream or oil-based cleanser as foaming or soap-based formulas can be too harsh on Winter skin.

Exfoliate the layer

Sloughing off your dead skin cells helps to increase circulation and encourage cell turnover.

Serum is a must

A hydrating serum will deeply moisturise your skin, the small molecules allow for more penetration and therefore hydrate more than just the top layer of your skin.

Sunscreen should never be forgotten

Even in winter, you must wear some SPF. Clouds and rain don't stop UV rays coming through and damaging your skin.

Night-time nourishment

Stepping up your moisturiser in Winter can give you extra nourishment. Use an even thicker, richer formula at night when your skin is in rejuvenation mode.

Protect that skin

Using a barrier cream for any extra sensitive bits (think dry nose), will stop the Winter cold and wind from doing more damage.

Lip-care is required

Keeping a lipbalm in your pocket, car and handbag for constant applications will keep chapped, dry lips at bay.

Lock in water

As soon as you jump out of your shower or bath, towel dry and apply your moisturiser quick-smart. This will help the moisture stay on and in your skin.

Turn down the temperature

A hot shower or bath seems like one of Winter's most sought after luxuries, but don't make it too scalding, hot water actually dries out your skin more.

Care for feet and hands

Don't forget your extremities! Slather on a rich moisturiser and then slip on some socks and gloves before hitting the hay for a deeply nourishing treat.