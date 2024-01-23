Thyroid Imbalances and Pregnancy Complications: Guide For Expecting Mothers

A lot goes through a pregnant woman’s body as hormones bring about a myriad of changes including weight gain, mood volatility, imbalances and much more than what we see on the surface level.

As we discuss what goes in a pregnant woman’s body, thyroid gland deserves special attention. In January, which is worldwide known as Thyroid Awareness Month, which raises awareness to thyroid-related diseases and thyroid cancer, we take a look at how expecting mothers can keep the gland in check.

Thyroid imbalances, including hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, can significantly impact both the expectant mother and her unborn child. We spoke to Dr Sonal Singhal, Senior Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital, Gurugram who told us about how expecting mothers can manage their thyroid health for a smoother pregnancy journey.

Hypothyroidism: A call for Hormonal Harmony

Hypothyroidism, characterised by an underactive thyroid gland, can present challenges during pregnancy. Insufficient production of thyroid hormones may lead to complications such as preeclampsia, anaemia, and low birth weight. The cognitive development of the baby is also at risk.

For expectant mothers, the key lies in early detection and management. Regular check-ups with healthcare providers, including gynaecologists and endocrinologists, ensure that synthetic thyroid hormones are administered to maintain optimal levels. Continuous monitoring through thyroid function tests is crucial throughout pregnancy to adapt treatment plans as needed.

Hyperthyroidism: Striking the Right Balance

On the flip side, hyperthyroidism, an overactive thyroid gland, comes with its own set of challenges for expectant mothers. Increased risks of preterm birth, low birth weight, and potential cardiovascular complications necessitate vigilant management.

Gynaecologists work hand-in-hand with endocrinologists to prescribe antithyroid medications that keep hyperthyroidism in check. Regular monitoring and open communication with the healthcare team are vital to ensure both maternal and foetal well-being.

Antibodies and Miscarriage Risk: Establishing the Connection

Thyroid antibodies, specifically anti-thyroid peroxidase antibodies, can indicate autoimmune thyroid disorders. Elevated levels of these antibodies may increase the risk of miscarriage, underlining the importance of thorough preconception evaluations. Expectant mothers should consider having their thyroid function evaluated before conception, allowing for necessary adjustments to medication and treatment plans.

Empowering Through Knowledge