This NYC restaurant serves the world's most expensive gold garnished French fries

French fries is one of the world's easiest, cheapest and most loving food and when we think of expensive food items, French fries aren't one of the dishes that come to our mind first. But now, a New York restaurant is serving gold-dusted fries and it has even earned the title for the world’s most expensive French fries (chips).



Taking the game of potato-based snake a notch higher, an NYC famous restaurant Serendipity3 now serves the world most expensive French fries, “Crème de la Crème Pomme Frites”, it also found a mention in the Guinness World Records too.



For french fry lovers wanting to try, one plate will cost you $200 (₹14,896). The one-of-a-kind dish is made from some truly incredible and expensive ingredients. From J. LeBlanc French champagne Ardenne vinegar, batches of pure cage-free goose fat from France, to 23-karat edible gold dust.



On the occasion of National French Fry Day, Guinness World Records shared a video on how the world's most expensive French fries are made.



''Take a Bite of These $200 French Fries Happy National French Fry Day @serendipity3nyc in New York City have marked the occasion by making the world's most expensive French fries. Here's how they create the Crème de la Crème Pomme Frites (sic),” the video caption read.

This eatery, Serendipity3, too celebrated the moment, by sharing the news with the world, they wrote on the restaurant Instagram handle, ''We broke another Guinness World Record! Chef Joe and Chef Freddy are celebrating #NationalFrenchFryDay the right way... making the world’s most expensive fries that will be available on the menu for a whopping $200. Made with upstate Chipperbeck potatoes, Dom Perignon Champagne and J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar, Guerande truffle salt, Urbani summer truffle oil and topped with shaved Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello. Check out our highlights story for more!''

Bringing together incredible flavours, Creative Chef, Joe Calderone, and Corporate Executive Chef, Fredrick Schoen-Kiewert's dish includes, Upstate Chipperbeck potatoes, Dom Perignon Champagne, J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar, batches of pure cage-free goose fat from France, Guerande Truffle Salt, truffle oil, Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello cheese, shaved black summer truffles from Italy, truffle butter, organic A2 A2 100% grass-fed cream from Jersey Cows, Gruyere Truffled Swiss Raclette that has been aged for 3 months, and of course, 23k edible gold dust, as per the Guinness World Records.

The restaurant menu features several record-setting dishes including the most expensive milkshake, most expensive sandwich, and most expensive dessert.