Thanksgiving 2022: Make turkey more delicious with these five creative ways

The traditional method of preparing a turkey is to put the bird in a hot oven and wait until it's done cooking itself. This is the best method though but is way too basic. When inviting family and friends over for Thanksgiving dinner, surprise everyone with a different and creative twist to this standard cuisine that will soothe the tastebuds. Here are some adventurous ways of making a Turkey:

1. Mole-roasted turkey To make mole-roasted turkey, marinate the turkey in the mole sauce overnight at a minimum temperature. Then coat the inside and outside of the turkey with the sauce and let it sit in the fridge for an hour before cooking. The delicious chocolate sauce will moisten the turkey, which tastes best with spicy chilli gravy and masa stuffing on the side.

2. Beer can turkey This version of turkey is a variation of beer-can chicken, in which a chicken is propped up over an open can of beer. For making a turkey this way, use at least two 24-ounce cans of beer, one for the interior basting and one for the dripping pan, and another for outside basting. It can be cooked either in an oven or on the grill, either way, use a special rack to help keep the bird upright while it roasts.

3. Bacon-wrapped turkey This is easiest turkey to cook, just add bacon to the turkey, as simple as that. When the bacon is place don top of the turkey,the bacon grease will start melting which add delicious flavours to the bird. This recipe is an appetizing blend of bacon and maple syrup to create

one mouth-watering dish.

4. Pumpkin spice turkey Pumpkin spice is the ultimate fall flavour to be added to a turkey meat. Create one-quarter of a cup of rub with cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg, then add brown sugar, salt, and pepper. Coat the thawed bird with canola oil, then rub in the spice, allow it to sit in the fridge overnight, then cook as usual. The pumpkin spice-flavoured bird is ready.