Taylor Swift's postponed 'Lover Fest' shows will not be rescheduled

Taylor Swift likes to bring good news to her fans through her social media, but this time there is a disappointment, courtesy of the ongoing pandemic.



The singer has clarified that a handful of her Lover Fest shows that were postponed in the summer of last year will not be happening in 2021 due to ongoing safety concerns.

The singer took to social media to share the update in a lengthy message. “I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you,” she wrote. “It’s not my favorite thing in the world to have to tell you news I’m sad about. I’m so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we’ve postponed. Although refunds have been available since we first postponed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung onto your tickets and I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule.”





I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again 💘 pic.twitter.com/q3T23FCpMn — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 26, 2021 ×

She continued, “This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future. I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can’t wait till we can all safely be at shows together again.”

Recently, Swift dropped a re-recorded version of her 'Love Story' single after announcing that she has completed the first re-recording of her 2008 album, Fearless.

The singer-songwriter created waves in the music world after releasing two studio albums in 2020, Folklore – which became the first album to sell a million copies in 2020 — and Evermore, its poetic follow-up.