Study finds people with this type of job tend to be the unhappiest

A study conducted by Harvard researchers has found out the types of jobs which tend to be the unhappiest. The answer is, the ones require little human interaction, reported CNBC. The study which began in 1938, has gathered health records from hundreds of participants across the world.

The 85-year old research looked at some 700 participants from all over the world and asked detailed questions about their lives every two years. The study found that jobs which require little human interaction and do not offer opportunities to build meaningful relationships with co-workers tend to have some of the most miserable employees, the study found.

“It’s a critical social need that should be met in all aspects of our lives,” Robert Waldinger, MD and a professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School told CNBC. He added, “Plus, if you are more connected to people, you feel more satisfied with your job, and do better work.”

Waldinger who was also the director of one of the longest-running studies on happiness called Harvard Study of Adult Development also noted that some roles cannot reliably be correlated with dissatisfaction and burnout as certain job characteristics can be, reported CNBC.

Some of the most isolating jobs involve independent work like truck driving or night security. Additionally, more and more lonely jobs are emerging particularly in tech-driven industries like packaging or food delivery services where people have no co-workers at all, said the report, citing the Harvard professor.

Notably, loneliness is not limited to those involved in independent work as the study found that even people with busy, social jobs can feel isolated if they don’t have positive, meaningful interactions with their co-workers, said the CNBC report. Researchers also found that creating small opportunities for social interaction can be good for one’s health and help alleviate feelings of loneliness and dissatisfaction.





WATCH WION LIVE HERE