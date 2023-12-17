Strange New Year's Eve traditions from around the world

As the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, celebrations unfold worldwide, each culture infusing its festivities with distinct rituals and customs. Beyond fireworks and champagne toasts, various cultures embrace peculiar traditions that add an intriguing twist to bidding farewell to the old and welcoming the new.

Let's discover some strange New Year's Eve traditions from diverse corners of the world.

Spain's Grapes of Luck

In Spain, the tradition of consuming twelve grapes at midnight reigns supreme. As the clock chimes twelve times, Spaniards hurriedly eat twelve grapes, each symbolising luck for the upcoming months. And, failing to consume all the grapes within the twelve chimes is believed to bring misfortune.

Denmark's Plate-Smashing Merriment

In Denmark, rather than the sound of fireworks, one can hear the sound of people breaking plates at their neighbours' or friends' doors to celebrate the New Year as it is a traditional practice among the Danish to express camaraderie and goodwill. A giant pile of broken dishes is believed to represent more luck for the coming months.

Ecuador's Effigy Bonfires

Ecuadorians bid adieu to the past year by burning effigies of politicians, pop culture figures, or representations of the old year itself. These effigies, known as "años viejos" (old years), are set ablaze in neighbourhoods to symbolise ridding oneself of the previous year's troubles and welcoming a fresh start.

Japan's Temple Bells

In Japan, Buddhist temples ring their bells 108 times on New Year's Eve to dispel the 108 human sins, according to Buddhist beliefs. People across Japan flock to temples, and the tolling of bells called "joya no kane" signals a purification ritual, cleansing individuals of past wrongdoings.

Scotland's First-Footing Tradition

In Scotland, the "first-footer" is the first person to enter a home after midnight. This tradition holds that the luck of the household for the entire year depends on the first-footer's characteristics. Dark-haired men bring the most luck, according to the tradition, while women, light-haired men and redheads were seen as harbingers of ill fate.

South Africa's Furniture Tossing

On New Year's Eve, South Africans throwing furniture out of windows. This unconventional practice symbolises clearing out the old and embracing the new. Residents rid themselves of unwanted furniture to welcome the new year with a fresh start.