Stay safe in extreme heat! Know the difference between heat stroke, heat exhaustion & heat cramps

Heat-related illnesses and deaths can be prevented, according to experts. Despite this, hundreds of people living in the United States, India and other hot parts of the world lose their lives every year. Recently, it was reported that at least 96 people died from heat-aggravated conditions across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, two of India's most populous states, over the past several days. Meanwhile, at the same time, an extreme marine heatwave hit the North Atlantic, raising temperatures upwards of 4 to 5°C above normal in certain areas. What does it mean for all of us? There'll be an increase in heat-related mortalities and the rising temperatures could also lead to massive and intense hurricanes and other extreme weather events in different parts of the world.

To help you stay safe in the extreme heat this summer, WION has compiled a few points you must keep in mind. Read on!

What are heat-related illnesses?

During extremely hot and humid weather, your body loses its ability to cool itself down. And, exposure to abnormal or prolonged amounts of heat without having adequate fluids can lead to several heat-related illnesses.

Difference between heat stroke, heat exhaustion & heat cramps

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shared a list of warning signs and symptoms of three main heat illnesses and recommended first aid steps. Some of them are listed below.

Heat Cramps

Heat cramps, which is the mildest form of the three heat illnesses, are actually painful muscle cramps and spasms one experiences during or after an intense workout session or due to excessive sweating in high heat. It's the first sign of heat-related illness and may lead to heat exhaustion or stroke.

Symptoms: Heavy sweating and painful muscle cramps or spasms in the legs and abdomen.

What to do: Apply firm pressure on cramping muscles and massage the area to relieve spasms. Have water if you're not feeling nauseous. Seek immediate medical attention if symptoms last longer than 1 hour.

Heat Exhaustion

Heat exhaustion is caused by a major loss of water and salt in the body and is much more severe than heat cramps. It usually occurs when the body is unable to cool itself in extreme heat or due to excessive sweating without adequate fluid and salt replacement. If left untreated, it can lead to heat stroke.



Symptoms: Heavy sweating, dizziness, pale or clammy skin, weak pulse, muscle cramps, nausea, and headache.

What to do: Immediately go to a cooler environment. Look for a well-air-conditioned room. Switch to looser clothing and take a cold shower. Have water if not feeling nauseous. Seek immediate medical attention if symptoms worsen.

Heat Stroke

Known as the most severe form of heat illness, heat stroke occurs when the body's temperature rises rapidly and the body is unable to cool down. The body's sweating mechanism also fails. It's a life-threatening emergency and needs immediate medical care.



Symptoms: Throbbing headache, nausea, dizziness, confusion, body temperature above 103°F, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, and loss of consciousness.

What to do: Immediately call the ambulance and seek medical help. Since heat stroke is a severe medical emergency, one must not delay in getting medical assistance as it can be fatal. Fluids should not be taken unless the doctor advises.

Tips to prevent heat-related illnesses

Stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids, especially on hot days. Avoid drinking alcohol or beverages with caffeine, such as tea, coffee, and soft drinks, as it can lead to dehydration. Make sure you and your child dress in light-coloured, lightweight, and loose-fitting clothes on hot days. Do not schedule vigorous or outdoor activities during hotter times of the day. Wear a hat and sunglasses or use an umbrella. Don't forget to use sunscreen that is at least 50 SPF. Try to spend as much time indoors as possible on hot and humid days. Watch out for any symptoms mentioned above.

Disclaimer: Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. The content provided on this website should not be used to diagnose or treat any health problem or disease. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, please contact your healthcare provider immediately. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on a website.