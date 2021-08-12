Serendipity Arts Foundation announces its finalists for Arts Residency in Culinary Arts

Serendipity Arts Foundation has selected the two residents for the Serendipity Arts Residency from across a number of applications received through an open call. A large number of culinary arts practitioners, researchers and enthusiasts from across the country applied for Food Lab, Serendipity Arts Foundation’s residency on Culinary Arts.

The residency is a three-month programme based out of New Delhi, India. The two selected residents are Tansha Vohra and Sharanya Deepak.

Tansha’s project is set to revolve around opportunities that the future might present us with in the form of alternate proteins. In hindsight, it aims to address the looming food crisis, the world in all probability might experience in the near future. The project intends to create a digital exploration of entomophagy in India or the practice of eating insects.

Sharanya’s project ventures into food histories and reflects on the resourcefulness of people who have faced natural and man-made famines, employing ingenuity to source alternative food items. Her proposal aims to study each of these events as a part of food history, think of their relevance in the present-day, and approach the concept of hunger in a sensitive and reflective way, focussing on the agency and intelligence of those affected that rendered survival against all odds.

Starting from August 16 to November 15, the residency spans a three-month period.

The Food Lab will run as a hybrid residency model which is part virtual and part physical, if conditions permit, with an outcome being showcased at the Serendipity Arts Foundation’s office in New Delhi later in 2021.

Congratulating the selected residents of the new culinary arts residency, Smriti Rajgarhia, Director, Serendipity Arts Foundation & Festival said, “We received interesting and well-conceived proposals for the residency from across the country, and we are happy with the final selection of the two residents for Food Lab. As a Foundation, we have always believed in creating platforms and facilitating dialogue and opportunities through the arts. With such initiatives, we hope to empower creative expressions from the South Asia region, in a recurring manner.”

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Foundation has been working on developing innovative outreach models that support the arts & culture eco-system, empowering the artists with the tools and training to use and access digital platforms to showcase and reimagine their diverse and multi-disciplinary practices.

Along with these initiatives, the Foundation has been giving out grants to artists from the South Asian region, to sustain the arts production of the region.