Serendipity Arts Festival awarded the best cultural festival at the LCD BERLIN Awards 2022

Serendipity Arts Festival was awarded the Best Cultural Festival award in the traveller’s award segment at the 8th Annual LCD Berlin Awards 2021-22.

What is considered as the Oscars for cultural destinations by The New York Times, this award is in acknowledgement of the Serendipity Arts Festival’s diverse programming and positive impact it has on the arts and culture eco-system and the tourism of the region. The award highlights the world's best established and emerging cultural destinations.

The winners range from grassroots local organisations to renowned national institutions and cultural super brands.

Speaking about the recognition, Mr. Sunil Kant Munjal, Founder Patron, Serendipity Arts, said,“What we do at the festival showcases the coming together of creative, artistic and brilliant minds which uphold the diversity of our shared cultural heritage and expression. As the organisers of this multidisciplinary arts festival, we look to ensure that art practices from across the nation and the region of South Asia are well represented and celebrated with equal enthusiasm. We are happy to have received the award for Best Cultural Destination and would take the opportunity to acknowledge and congratulate the entire team at Serendipity Arts for putting in the work to make this possible”.

On behalf of LCD BERLIN, Florian Wupperfeld, Founder of Leading Culture Destinations, said, "Congratulations to the outstanding cultural destinations of the 2021/22 LCD BERLIN Award winners. These Awards offer an opportunity to celebrate creativity, culture, digital experiences and innovation, highlighting the most notable emerging and established cultural destinations across the globe while connecting arts and tourism. LCD BERLIN would also like to thank our distinguished international jury and our collaborating partners, Berlin's Senate Department for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises, Korn Ferry, Lord Cultural Resources, SUNx, and all of our remarkable nominees——who are shaping culture worldwide, many who have shifted from physical locations to hybrid digital experiences as the pandemic has shown us that we need to rethink how we engage with destinations."

Over the years, the LCD Awards has offered a unique platform for the winners to showcase their cultural assets and reach global travellers wishing to immerse themselves in arts and culture.