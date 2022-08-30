Serena Williams dons gorgeous diamond-encrusted dress, Nike shoes for first round of 2022 US Open

Tennis legend Serena Williams grabbed every eyeball on the tennis court as she debuted an iconic outfit at the last U.S. Open of her career on Monday. The Nike dress was embellished with diamonds and crystals from top to bottom and it looked stunning on Williams. Being one of its kind, the dress soon became the talk of the town for all the right reasons.

Apart from the shoes, Williams also carried a matching jacket and tote bag to complete the look. Her skirt had six layers to commemorate her six singles wins at the U.S. Open throughout her career.

Her NikeCourt Flare 2 shoes featured a diamond-encrusted Swoosh with her initials and solid gold lace deubrés that had 400 hand-set diamonds.

Serena Williams will wear a figure skating-inspired Nike dress at the US Open that she designed — made of 6 layers to honor her 6 past titles at Flushing.



Her NikeCourt Flare 2 shoes include a diamond-encrusted Swoosh and solid gold lace deubrés with 400 hand-set diamonds. pic.twitter.com/9CxtGwQQlU — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 29, 2022

Since the sportsperson is planning to retire soon, Nike wanted to make her last few matches special. And, the brand has outdone itself to create this beautiful customized piece.

Nike, in a statement, shared that Williams took a hands-on approach for her 2022 US Open look. She took inspiration from graceful competition dresses worn by figure skaters. And, the results can be seen in the beautiful crystal-encrusted embellished bodice.

Also read: Serena Williams' most iconic fashion moments before her retirement from Tennis

Dressed in this figure-hugging black dress that featured sheer sleeves, Williams defeated Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in the first match of the 2022 U.S. Open. In the second match, she will face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit.