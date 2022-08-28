Serena Williams' most iconic fashion moments before her retirement from Tennis

Over the course of her spectacular career, American tennis player Serena Williams has constantly shown her love for fashion with her winning style moments at premieres, Met Galas, Royal weddings and big tinsel town events. The Olympian is a Versace devotee and she never misses a chance to make major fashion statements with her sartorial choices. The diva has flaunted her impeccable style sense on several red carpets and we hope that, even after her retirement, she will continue to serve gorgeous looks for her fans and fashion aficionados.

Let's take a look at the most iconic outfits donned by Serena Williams till date!