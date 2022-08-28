Serena Williams' most iconic fashion moments before her retirement from Tennis

Written By: Kirtika Katira | Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 03:21 PM(IST)

Over the course of her spectacular career, American tennis player Serena Williams has constantly shown her love for fashion with her winning style moments at premieres, Met Galas, Royal weddings and big tinsel town events. The Olympian is a Versace devotee and she never misses a chance to make major fashion statements with her sartorial choices. The diva has flaunted her impeccable style sense on several red carpets and we hope that, even after her retirement, she will continue to serve gorgeous looks for her fans and fashion aficionados.

Let's take a look at the most iconic outfits donned by Serena Williams till date!

View in App

Met Gala 2019

In 2019, Serena teamed her extravagant yellow gown with matching Nike trainers for Met Gala's pink carpet. The gown featured pink and yellow butterflies and leaves which were intricately stitched on the bodice.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Met Gala 2021

Last year, the Tennis player donned a Gucci silver bodysuit along with a feather-laden cape for Met Gala. And, critics were utterly impressed with her sartorial choice.

(Photograph:Instagram)

'King Richard' screening

The ace Tennis player twinned with her daughter Olympia in head-to-toe David Koma ensembles. The all-black attire looked every bit stunning.

(Photograph:Instagram)

At-home photoshoot

Serena dolled up with her daughter and got ready for this amazing photoshoot in March last year. She wore a tulle gown by GLAUDI by Johana Hernandez.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Meghan Markle's wedding

Serena, along with her husband, arrived for her friend Meghan Markle's wedding in this dusky pink Versace dress. Her hair accessory took the look a couple of notches higher in the style quotient.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Topics

Read in App