Royal greetings! Here's what Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas card looks like

A recipient of Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2020 holiday card shared a sneak peek of the family's new picture and let's just say it's as festive as it's royally allowed. The royal couple has started sending out their holiday cards, and their previously unseen photo is already making its rounds on social media.

Recently, royal fan accounts on Instagram shared images from Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's holiday greeting card with the family's photo and the text "2020" underneath. In the picture, Prince William and Kate Middleton have their arms around their kids - Prince George, 7; Princess Charlotte, 5; and Prince Louis, 2.





The inside of the holiday card is addressed "to all the amazing NHS staff," referencing the UK's National Health Service.

According to Hello! magazine, it's speculated that the family cards may have been gifted to NHS staff during the Cambridge family's appearance at the London Palladium for a charity event. Whereas a royal fashion expert has identified the family's photo as a Christmas card picture, according to Marie Claire.



Kensington Palace has not yet shared an official version of the family's Christmas card as it did in 2018 and years prior. Traditionally, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their kids would join the Queen and the rest of the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham - but that won't be the case this year due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in December, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed in a statement that the Queen and Prince Philip will remain at Windsor Castle for Christmas, breaking the tradition of the royal family's Sandringham visit, where the Queen has spent the holiday since 1988.



"Having considered all the appropriate advice, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor," the palace spokesperson said.

It wasn't until recently that the Queen reunited with Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in the family's first public appearance since March.



On the other hand, Harry and Meghan Markle will be celebrating their first Christmas as the ex-royals in California along with their Archie. The couple was recently spotted shopping for Christmas tree.