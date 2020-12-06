Kylie Jenner to Gigi Hadid: Celebrities sparkly holiday decorations of 2020

Gigi Hadid, shared her Christmas decoration early this year. The supermodel shared an Instagram post showing off her Christmas decorations alongside new photos of herself holding her baby daughter. In the caption, Hadid explained she decorated earlier this year for "da bestie" — her daughter.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner is always so excited about the festivals, as Christmas is her favourite time of the year. The stunner decorated her vacation home in Lake Tahoe. By sharing the inside pictures of her home, she also gave a short tour via Instagram stories, in which she showed her massive pine tree and the stockings hanging over and a Santa sitting over theirs.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian West unveiled the same recycled Christmas decorations on her Instagram accounts. In the decoration, she kept it simple with a tree decorated with lights and a single Elf on a Shelf hanging on it.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi
Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi too shared her festive decoration. The producer posted a picture of herself in front of her tree, decked up in the lights and Santa and gifts were kept by the tree. The actress captioned it: “FINALLY.”
(Photograph:Twitter)
Nick Viall
Nick Viall, the former Bachelor star decorated his house a month before Christmas. Nick share his photo, in which he posed alongside a glowing Christmas tree and he looking holiday ready in blue PJs and a Santa hat.
(Photograph:Twitter)
January Jonas
The 'Last Man on Earth' alum January Jonas showed her Christmas decoration and told her Instagram followers to ''judge away''. The actress also shared a cute clip of herself dancing and lip-syncing to Elvis Presley's 'Here Comes Santa Claus'.