Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotted shopping for Christmas tree

Christmas is just around the corner and people are busy making their surroundings festive. The Royals are no different. Earlier this week, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip unveiled their stunning Christmas decorations at Windsor Castle, and now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen preparing for their own festivities.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted shopping for a Christmas tree at an unnamed tree barn, as they are all set to spend their first holiday season in their Santa Barbara home with baby Archie.

According to People, in a tweet that has since been deleted, one employee of the barn wrote, “Meghan and Prince Harry came into my work today and we sold them their Christmas Tree,”



Meghan Markle opens up about her miscarriage: Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief



While the couple reportedly went unnoticed for the most part, they did have a comical run-in with a young shopper. “There was one family in there and their stoked little son ran through trees up to Harry and asked if he worked here not knowing who that is,” the employee said.



Meet the half royals; how will the separation from the family work out for the couple?

But even if the family of three wanted to spend Christmas with their fellow Windsors this year, ongoing COVID-19 risks would prevent them from doing so. Not even the Queen is celebrating the holiday at Sandringham: a spokesperson from Buckingham Palace recently revealed that “Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor.” This will be the first time they've spent the holidays away from Sandringham since 1988.



