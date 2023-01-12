Round the world in the shortest time, two Indians achieve astounding world record feat

In the adventure novel by the French writer Jules Verne, two men circumnavigate Around the World in Eighty Days. Time changes and now it is 2023 where it took only about all seven continents in just three days one hour five minutes and 4 seconds. That is only 73 hours. Dr Ali Irani and Sujoy Kumar Mitra broke the world record by achieving this feat. Know everything about what came their way, their stories and the previous record.

Sujoy and Dr. Ali, two ardent travellers, think that all records are meant to be broken. According to the Guinness World Records book's website, Sujoy Kumar Mitra and Dr. Ali Irani who are both from India completed the fastest round-the-world trip on December 7, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia, taking 3 days, 1 hour, 5 minutes, and 4 seconds.

After pulling off this incredible accomplishment, the pair predicted that while they might have broken a record today, someone else will likely do so the next day. On his Instagram page, Dr. Ali also posted the Guinness World Records certificate.

Round-the-world trip

The seven continents -- Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, South America, Antarctica, and Oceania, were all visited by Irani and Mitra in the course of about four days. The pair left Antarctica on 4 December and landed in Melbourne, Australia, on December 7, shattering the world records.