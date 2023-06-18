Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger selling Florida home at a whopping price

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick have decided to sell their Florida home, according to the latest reports. The lakefront estate has four bedrooms and 5.5 baths and is listed at $3.499 million on Realtor.com.

Jagger purchased the Lakewood Ranch property for a little over $1.9 million in October 2020. The property's original purchase price was $1.2 million in 2010.

“You can’t always get what you want but this house is definitely what you need!” the listing overview says, quoting part of the famous Stones song written by Jagger and Keith Richards in 1969. “This magnificent, custom-built Rutenberg home in the premier gated community of The Lake Club was designed with privacy in mind.”

The house has a massive living space along with a heated saltwater pool, three balconies and a bell tower, top-quality kitchen appliances, remote-controlled window treatments and a large media room with a bar.

The 79-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has a 6-year-old son, Deveraux, with his girlfriend. They have properties in New York City among other places around the globe. Hamrick is a former ballerina and choreographer at American Ballet Theatre. The two have been together since 2014.

The couple was recently seen with their son at JFK airport in NYC. The loved-up duo, who live a nomad lifestyle and often move between places, exuded couple goals as they strolled through the terminal. Though the two tried to keep a low profile in basic outfits.

