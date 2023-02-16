Rihanna, A$AP Rocky's 9-month-old makes his magazine debut on British Vogue

Rihanna's nine-month-old son just made his magazine debut! The singer along with partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, and their firstborn child featured on the latest cover of British Vogue. The adorable shots of their son mark the first pictures of him since Rihanna gave the first official look at the infant in a cute video on TikTok in December. Rihanna and Rocky, both 34, welcomed their son in May 2022. They are expecting their second child together later this year.



The British Vogue features the family of three on a beach as Rocky can be seen holding their son with Rihanna walking in the front. Their son can be seen beaming at the camera while getting a kiss from his father on the forehead.



The trio wears black for the shoot, with Rocky in a leather vest and pants, Rihanna in a lacey dress with a high slit, and their little boy in black bottoms.

Rihanna shared a few more adorable photos from the shoot on Instagram. One photo features her son lying on his back and smiling brightly at the camera. Another photo shows Rihanna sitting on a couch with her hair tousled as she holds her son, who is wrapped in a white blanket. The couple has not yet revealed the name of their child to the public.

The photos come days after Rihanna announced she was expecting her second child as she revealed her baby bump while performing at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.



Interestingly, Rihanna revealed that she was pregnant when the Vogue photoshoot took place. While sharing images, Rihanna wrote on Instagram, "How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue."