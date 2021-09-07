Rhea Kapoor's honeymoon pics from Maldives will make you envious!

Look who’s having the best time! Rhea Kapoor shared a series of posts from Maldives as she spends a quiet time with husband Karan Boolani.

The two jetted off for their honeymoon in Maldives as she shared dreamy set of photos of enjoying the pool, the view and amazing time.

Karan Boolani too shared pictures as he captioned one set: “Whatever you call it, ya need one!”

Rhea also gave her fans a glimpse of the view from her room. Check it out!

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot on August 14 at their home in Mumbai. The wedding was a simple one with family and friends in attendance. Sharing the first official wedding picture, Rhea had then captioned their wedding picture: ''12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more. ❤️''.