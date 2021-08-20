Prince Harry to donate 1.5 million to charity from the proceeds of his memoir

Prince Harry's upcoming memoir has been generating a lot of buzz lately. And, after declaring that this book is going to reveal his side of the story, the British Royal Family member has now shared that he will be donating $1.5 million from the proceeds of his book to charity.



On August 19, while attending a polo match for Sentable (the charity he co-founded), the Duke of Sussex made the announcement. "This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organizations and I'm grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it," Prince Harry reportedly shared in a statement.



Harry co-founded Sentable with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 to help children affected by the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Africa.



"Our refocussed mission at Sentebale is about addressing the most immediate needs of vulnerable children in Southern Africa, helping them access vital health services, receive necessary care, and build skills to be more resilient and self-sufficient in the future," he added.



As a token of appreciation to Harry's donation, the charity shared their gratitude, citing in a statement, "Sentebale is grateful for his personal contribution, which will allow the organization to continue operating at full scale and continue providing critical services to at-risk youth in Southern Africa."



The memoir, which is set to be released in 2022, will cover a wide range of topics: from his childhood and time in the military to his marriage to Meghan Markle.



"I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful," he said in a statement about the book's announcement.