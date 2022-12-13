'Harry & Meghan' new trailer: Prince Harry attacks brother William, slams 'institutional gaslighting'

If Volume I of 'Harry and Meghan' docuseries was about the toxic media culture, it seems Volume II of the Netflix documentary on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spill some truth bombs about the British royal family. The second trailer of the series dropped on social media on Monday and gave a glimpse of what's in store for Thursday's episodes.



In the clip, the 38-year-old Prince Harry is seen speaking to the camera as he reflects on how he and his wife Meghan Markle struggled with the British tabloids targeting them.



Harry also claimed that he and the former American actress were treated differently from his older brother, Prince William.

At one point in the trailer, Harry says, "I wonder what would’ve happened to us had we not got out when we did."



“Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were,” Meghan added.

“I said ‘We need to get out of here,’” Harry added, indicating he made the call despite many media outlets framing it as 'Megexit.'

But perhaps the most jarring line came as Harry highlighted the way the Palace handled stories about his brother Prince William versus him.

“To see this institutional gaslighting…” Harry began. “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves,” Meghan said.

“They were happy to lie to protect my brother,” Harry said, seemingly referring to the palace and its communications team. “They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

He added later in the trailer, “I’ve always felt as though this was a fight worth fighting for.”