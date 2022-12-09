Photo album: Rare photos from Harry and Meghan's happy life

| Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 05:25 PM IST

The highly anticipated docuseries 'Harry and Meghan' has been released on Netflix, and out of many controversial revelations, the one thing that the royal couple has provided to their millions of fans is the rare and happy pictures of them. In the first three episodes, there were screen grabs from their facetime as well as some happy pictures of the couple when they first started dating. There were some shots of Harry kissing his daughter Liibet, to pregnant Meghan lying on the bed with her first child, Archie, scroll down and take a look.

Engagement dance!

One picture from the Netflix documentary is from Harry and Meghan's reception party in 2018. The snap shows the newly married couple dancing with all their hearts at the party.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Meghan's affection

In one of the episodes, Harry is talking about how Meghan is full of affection and care, just like his mother Diana, and at the same time, a picture of Meghan cuddling her little boy appears.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Meghan's affection

The picture shows pregnant Meghan clicking a picture of Archie lying on her baby bump.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Harry and Meghan's 'Me time'!

Harry and Meghan share never-before-seen pictures of them from their personal life.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Some aww-dorable shots

Daddy's spending time with their little munchkins. In one photo, Prince Harry is carrying Archie on his shoulder, while the second one shows him kissing her newborn daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. Lilibet was born in the USA after the couple took a step back from their royal duties.

(Photograph: Twitter )

In their own world

The image shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spending some private time away from the chaotic world.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Dog parents

Harry and Meghan clicking a fun selfie with their dog.

(Photograph: Twitter )