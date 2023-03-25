Prejuvenation is the next best thing in anti-ageing

The skincare market has been highly saturated with therapies, routines, and products which are sometimes hard to decipher. In fact, it is today easier to get into more skin trouble by trying to solve a skin problem. In the euphoric practice of both diverse clinically proven skin treatments and vague DIYs, the tendency to abuse skincare products is quite high thereby defeating the initial purpose of a skincare routine. There are too many to choose from and it's pretty easy to make the wrong choice.

One of the most troubling issues that people face with their skin is ageing signs which can manifest as wrinkles, lines, dark under the eye, and other skin conditions. For many years, the solution for many people was to rejuvenate. But have you ever tried "prejuvenation"? So, what exactly is prejuvenation, you may ask?

Prejuvenation: the skincare breakthrough

In trying to understand what prejuvenation is, it's important to state what it is not -- rejuvenation. The Oxford Dictionary describes rejuvenation as the process or action of giving new energy or vigour to something; or the restoration of a youthful appearance to something. Therefore, those steps you take to delay or avoid the need for skin rejuvenation is called prejuvenation. After all, prevention is still the best cure.

For obvious reasons, it makes more sense to take proactive measures toward delaying and, in some cases, preventing skin damage or complications like sunburn, dark spots, wrinkles, etc. This is why it is recommended that you start early; probably in your late teenage years or early adulthood, so that you can begin to combat early wrinkles and skin dryness even before they show their ugly heads. In today's world, one of the best and highly proven ways to do that is through the administration of hyaluronic acid.

Hyaluronic acid is a powerful, gooey gel that has the power to hydrate the skin and ensure it has the right amount of elasticity and flexibility. This is why it is a major ingredient in many creams and lotions in the market. However, many of these are reparative and they hardly work. In recent months, there has been a rush towards a therapy known as Profhilo. Thankfully, Profhilo is not just a superb choice for bio remodelling, but is also a dermatologically-tested and trusted prejuvenation therapy.

Each session of Profhilo guarantees the right concentration of undiluted amounts of hyaluronic acid into the skin layers, restoring hydration, stimulating collagen and elastin, restricting bonelessness, and bringing about an overall healthy skin. The logic is simple; because Profhilo delivers hyaluronic acid directly into the skin, it ensures the adequate presence of proteins, compounds, and acids that the skin and joints need to maintain proper structure, moisture, texture, complexion, and overall health.

The ability of the body to produce collagen begins to diminish from the age of 25 by one per cent each year, causing the skin to become thinner and sagging in texture. So, prejuvenation would mean doing what you need to do to keep collagen production at an optimum level and ensure your skin maintains proper health. With this, you can avoid or, at least, delay the need for rejuvenation or repairs. Rather than opting for products with a minimal fraction of hyaluronic acid, why not have the whole dose in your system?

Profhilo facilitates elastin and collagen production throughout the body, tightens and lifts the tissues of the sensitive areas significantly, remodels and hydrates ageing and sagging tissues, and restores youthful firmness to the skin as well as evens skin tone and discolouration.

Stay prejuvenated, stay confident

In a bid to rekindle the skin back to its youthful state, people tend to experiment with both safe and unsafe procedures leading to temporary or complicated health challenges. Prejuvenation with the right therapy and treatment helps to avoid that, as well as the accompanying harmful chemicals that have numerous side effects. Prejuvenating with Profhilo is a harmless way to boost your skin health, especially around your face, neck and hands.