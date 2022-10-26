Picture perfect! Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate daughter Malti's first Diwali

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, with their daughter Malti Marie this year. This was the little one's first Diwali celebration with her parents.



On Wednesday, the American singer shared a glimpse of the intimate celebrations. Taking to his Instagram handle, Nick treated fans to a family picture from Diwali puja.



The family of three coordinated their outfits in ivory. In the first picture, PC is seen in a white-golden three-piece outfit matching her husband and Malti Marie's outfits.

In the next picture, Priyanka is seen performing puja while holding baby Malti in her arms, whose face has been hidden with a heart emoticon.



Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my heart. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all. #diwali."

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur`s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.



On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.



In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' which will have the three women taking a road trip and rediscovering life and friendship.