No Trousers Tube Ride 2023: Hundreds of Londoners strip off their pants, check why

This strange act by Londoners will definitely surprise you. They are commemorating the annual No Trousers Tube Ride event by removing their pants. Twenty years ago, it all began. Continue reading to learn everything there is to know about the No Trousers Tube Ride 2023, which attracted thousands of Sunday travellers to go trouser-less as they take the tube ride on the Elizabeth Line, which opened last year only. You are soon to discover how this yearly celebration is truly observed in the silliest manner conceivable. See how Londoners are keeping it cool and casual by removing their pants while riding the subway Elizabeth Line trains in London.

How was the No Trousers Tube Ride 2023 celebrated in London?

On their upper halves, attendees wore professional attire, leaving their bottom halves in just their underwear, shoes, and socks. People are shown casually riding subway trains and sloppily taking their trousers off in photos shot during the arresting event. In order to provide passengers a variety of surprises, participants were separated into groups. If it makes them feel more at ease, people were allowed to wear two sets of comfy or funky underwear.

Oggi a Londra era il No Trousers Tube Ride, la bizzarra iniziativa di viaggiare in metropolitana in mutande. pic.twitter.com/lj90A3Yeav — ROBERTO ZICHITTELLA (@ROBZIK) January 8, 2023 ×

How No Trousers Tube Ride started 20 years ago?

The first thing to note about this tradition is that New York, on the opposite side of the Atlantic, is where this custom originated. This peculiar tradition first started in 2002 in New York City by the comic performance art group, Improv Everywhere. According to the website of the Imrpov Everywhere, the endeavour began as a simple practical joke involving seven people. The first-ever incident in New York City comprised seven trouser-less guys pretending not to see one another as they boarded a subway train at each station for seven straight stops. The absurdity has become into a global event since then. Now, this annual event is held in dozens of places throughout the globe. Since its inception in 2002, the event has extended to more than 60 locations worldwide.

Which major cities celebrate No Trousers Tube Ride annual event

Since its inception the event has spread to London, Germany, France, Australia, Romania including Lisbon, Tokyo, and Toronto.

No celebrations during pandemic

Due to the COVID pandemic, there haven't been any festivities for the past two years, but they're returning this year with all the same zeal and excitement. This year, The Stiff Upper Lip Society in London was in charge of planning the No Trousers Tube 2023 event.

Requirements for No Trousers Tube Ride 2023

To avoid ruining the enjoyment of the event, there are only two prerequisites for participation: participants must be willing to remove their pants on the subway and must be able to maintain composure, which means -- Keep a straight face about it !!

What comic group Improv Everywhere has to say?

According to Improv Everywhere the idea behind No Trousers Tube Ride is simple -- Random people without pants enter a train at different stops in the middle of winter. They all dress in winter jackets, hats, scarves, and gloves, and act as if they don't know each other. Their lack of trousers is the only unique aspect.