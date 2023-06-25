No-pants trend! Troye Sivan goes trouser-free at Loewe Menswear S/S24 during Paris Fashion Week

All eyes were on Troye Sivan as he entered the venue of the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show on Saturday at Paris Fashion Week in France. The 28-year-old Australian singer-turned-actor decided to go pants-free for the fashion show and put up a leggy display in a barely-there yellow t-shirt/hoodie.

Fashion darling Sivan's reductionist look was actually inspired by Loewe Men's Fall/Winter 2023 show, which he attended alongside Timothée Chalamet and Manu Rios in January this year.

Sivan was joined in the audience by fellow actors Omar Rudberg, Kit Connor and Corey Mylchreest.

Sivan has been making headlines in recent weeks for his role in the HBO series The Idol, which also features Lily-Rose Depp and Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye. Anderson reimagines menswear with artistic sparkle Against the backdrop of the monumental, water-spouting sculptures, Loewe’s latest Paris Fashion Week show was nothing short of a spectacle — and with Jonathan Anderson at the helm, traditional menswear was reimagined and reshaped.

High-waisted trousers bore a touch of vintage nostalgia, their surreal heights commanding attention and distorting perceptions of the human form. Mirroring the shimmering sparkle of the surrounding fountains, sequins and crystals added a festive disco-era energy to the collection.

Anderson’s touch was evident in the deceptively ordinary blazers, coats, and knits — his cuts transformed the seemingly straightforward items into gestural artworks. A suede tunic with a conjoined handbag created from the same leather tickled the fancy of the audience, including actor Brian Cox, and drew a flurry of camera clicks.

(With inputs from agencies)

