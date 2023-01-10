New study reveals best eating patterns to lower risk of premature death

One question that we often ask our nutritionists - what and how can we eat to age well - has been answered in a new study published by JAMA Internal Medicine on Monday. The study has found that a variety of healthy eating habits can lower the chance of premature death along with cardiovascular disease, cancer, and even respiratory illness.

After examining 36 years of health data collected from 75,230 women participating in the Nurses' Health Study and from 44,085 men in the Health Professionals Follow-up Study, the researchers discovered that participants who adhered to at least one of four healthy eating patterns - the Healthy Eating Index 2015 (HEI-2015), Alternative Mediterranean Diet (AMED), Healthful Plant-based Diet Index (HPDI), and Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI) - were less likely to die prematurely or have major diseases.

All participants were free of cardiovascular disease or cancer at the beginning of the study and completed dietary questionnaires every four years. Their information was scored based on each of the four dietary pattern indexes. All share key components including whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and legumes, although other components differ across different eating patterns.

A higher score on at least one of the indexes was associated with a lower risk of premature death from all causes, and from cardiovascular disease, cancer, and respiratory disease. Higher scores on the AMED and the AHEI were associated with a lower risk of death from neurogenerative disease. The results were consistent for non-Hispanic white, non-Hispanic Black, and Hispanic people.

The findings are consistent with the current Dietary Guidelines for America. The current DGAs (2015-2020) recommend multiple healthy eating patterns that can be adapted to individual food traditions and preferences. An updated version of the Guidelines is released every five years by the U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Agriculture (USDA).

"The Dietary Guidelines for Americans are intended to provide science-based dietary advice that promotes good health and reduces major chronic diseases. Thus, it is critical to examine the associations between DGAs-recommended dietary patterns and long-term health outcomes, especially mortality," said corresponding author Frank Hu, Fredrick J. Stare Professor of Nutrition and Epidemiology and chair of the Department of Nutrition.

"It is important to evaluate adherence to DGAs-recommended eating patterns and health outcomes, including mortality, so that timely updates can be made," Hu stated. "Our findings will be valuable for the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee, which is being formed to evaluate current evidence surrounding different eating patterns and health outcomes."

(With inputs from agencies)

