Nanci Griffith, Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter, dies at 68

Nanci Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from America, has died. She was 68.



On Friday, her management company, released a statement informing about Griffith's death but did not reveal the cause.



“It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,” the statement read.



In her long career, Griffith has worked closely with other folk singers like Lyle Lovett and Emmylou Harris.



Griffith was known for numbers like 'From a Distance' that appeared on Griffith’s first major label release, 'Lone Star State of Mind' in 1987.



Her 1993 album 'Other Voices', 'Other Rooms', earned a Grammy for best contemporary folk album.



In 2008, Griffith won the Lifetime Achievement Trailblazer Award from the Americana Music Association.



“I feel blessed to have many memories of our times together along with most everything she ever recorded. I’m going to spend the day reveling in the articulate masterful legacy she’s left us,” country singer Suzy Bogguss wrote on social media.



“Singing with her was my favorite things to do,” Darius Rucker wrote on Twitter.



Griffith gained many fans in Ireland and Northern Ireland, where she would often tour.