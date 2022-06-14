Mumbai is 8th least safe family-friendly vacation destination around the globe, says research

While a solo traveller can catch a flight or bus to any destination, families have to look at a number of safety factors before planning a holiday. Travelling with kids isn't easy and the last thing any parent wants is to get stuck in a not-so-pleasant place with their toddlers. Keeping the same thought in mind, several research studies have marked cities as safe or unsafe for families. And, today we are going to look at one such study.

New research by The Family Vacation Guide has revealed the world’s top 10 least safe family-friendly vacation destinations by looking at a range of variables such as overall safety, family-friendly accommodations, child-friendly restaurants and family activities across a range of popular destinations. And, Mumbai ranks 8th on the list.

Other cities on the list are China's Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Beijing, Egypt's Cairo, Japan's Osaka, Turkey's Istanbul, Vietnam's Istanbul, Hong Kong and Thailand's Bangkok.

According to the research, Mumbai, India ranks 8th with a family safety score of 3.27/10. It has less than 10% of family-friendly hotels, over 10% of child-friendly restaurants and over 20% of child-friendly activities and attractions.

Despite being home to multiple UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the city is one of the least safe destinations to visit with kids.

The research also revealed that Zurich, Switzerland is the safest city for families to visit, with a family safety score of 7.81/10. It ranks third on its crime index and with an annual average temperature of 9.3 Celsius, running a little on the cooler side.

Meanwhile, the best holiday destinations according to The Family Vacation Guide for family-friendly accommodation are Orlando, FL, United States, Las Vegas, NV, United States, and Rome, Italy with 28.34% of Family-friendly Hotels.

The best holiday destinations for family-friendly dining out are Florence, Italy, Venice, Italy and Rome, Italy. And, the best holiday destinations for family-friendly activities are Pattaya, Thailand, Heraklion, Greece, and Orlando, FL, United States.

Travel experts at The Family Vacation Guide also revealed their top 5 tips to stay safe when travelling abroad:

1 - Do your research on the country’s cultures, norms, traditions and languages before travelling. This will not only help you find your way around, but you’ll learn about currencies, local conventions and traditions and get a sense of the culture.

2 - Be wise about your valuables. Only take the bare minimum when venturing out. Credit card, phone and a copy of your passport are all you need. Don’t carry lots of cash and keep an eye on your belongings.

3 - Book everything ahead. Booking ahead will make your life easier, you’ll be able to plan your route from the transport hub to your accommodation easily. Being aware of your route will avoid you ending up getting lost, making it safer for you and your kids.

4 - Give a set of contact details to all your companions. Address and number of the accommodation, your own contact number, anything that can trace back to you. Then, put it in a safe in a zip pocket on each of your kid’s clothing.

5 - If you get separated or get lost, arrange a meeting point. It’s easy to get lost when you’re in a crowded area, so you should pick a rendezvous point. And if your kids get lost, ensure they know what to do if they can’t find you (e.g. find a policeman, another family with kids, or a staff member).