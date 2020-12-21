'Mexican Kim Kardashian' Joselyn Cano dies following a botched butt-lift surgery

Popular Instagram model Joselyn Cano, 30, has died of an alleged botched butt-lift surgery. Cano was popular known as the 'Mexican Kim Kardashian and lives in California.



According to reports, Cano had travelled to Colombia for the surgery where she died on December 7 due to post-surgery complications.



Cano's family is yet to make a statement to the press but held a virtual screening of her fiuneral on YouTube on Friday.



The service had an open casket with angels on either side and a photo of Cano with “Joselyn” written on the backdrop.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the ceremony was attended by a select few.

A message played during the stream on the screen which read as, “Joselyn entered this life on Wednesday, March 14, 1990. She entered into eternal life on Monday, December 07, 2020. On behalf of the family, we thank you for joining us. Please keep the family in your prayers. God bless you and your family.”

Cano was a model, influencer and a fashion designer and had a strong 12.8 million fans following her on Instagram.

Fellow influencer Lira Mercer broke the news of her death of social media.

“OMG Joselyn Cano died in Colombia getting surgery. That’s wild,” she wrote.

The news of her untimely death sparked an outpouring of tributes from her fans and fellow influencers on social media.

